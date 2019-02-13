Born: June 28, 1957
Ordained: 1978
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. James, Ventnor; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Catherine, Clayton; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Chaplain Air National Guard, Pomona.
