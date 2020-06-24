njea impact

John Gaffney, then 47, of Linwood at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Wednesday November 4, 2009

John Gaffney, of Linwood, a Margate doctor, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-benefits fraud. According to court documents, Gaffney signed more than 200 unnecessary prescriptions for teachers, police and firefighters covered under the NJ Direct insurance plan.

