John Horner scored 21 points as the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team rallied in the second half to beat ACIT 60-52 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
The Hermits trailed 28-20 at halftime but began the second half with a 15-0 run. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson scored six points during that stretch for St. Augustine.
ACIT, however, began the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run and took a 42-41 lead. Horner then sank a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Hermits up 44-42. They never trailed again.
Horner sank two more corner 3-pointers to help preserve the win. St. Augustine (17-3) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
ACIT 16 12 5 19 - 52
St. Augustine 11 9 21 19 - 60
