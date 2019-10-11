John O'Kane

Political party: Democrat
Age: 37
Hometown: Galloway Township
Current job: Special education teacher in the Galloway Township Public School District
Education: Graduated from Rowan University with a degree in journalism and creative writing. Attended the alternate route to teaching program to earn a standard K-6 teaching certificate. Currently halfway to a master's degree in special education through Stockton University
Political message: I am not someone with wild political ambitions, and I come with no conflicts of interests or agendas of any kind. I am just someone who has lived in this great town my entire life. I was raised here, I work here and my wife and I have raised our four amazing children here.
I am simply running as someone who wants to do what is best for Galloway Township and its residents in all situations.
I was a sportswriter at The Press of Atlantic City for more than a decade, where I highlighted the athletic and academic accomplishments of student-athletes from around the region.
I have worked in the Galloway Township Public School District for more than 10 years and am currently a special education teacher at Roland Rogers Elementary School. I have also coached youth baseball, wrestling, soccer, basketball and more in the area and will look to bring that experience working with youth and their families to the council if elected.
