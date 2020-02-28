WHITTINGTON

John P. Whittington Senior Assisted Living Center in Atlantic City is located at New Hampshire and Madison avenues. John P. Whittington was an Atlantic City Housing Authority commissioner. He served two terms on City Council from 1982 to 1988, and was a long-time chairman of the Atlantic City Housing Authority. 

