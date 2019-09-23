Political party: Republican
Age: 63
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Current job: President of a local investment firm
Education: Atlantic Cape Community College, Stockton State College
Political message: Public service has been a lifelong passion for me having served on several governing bodies including nearly 18 years on the Atlantic County Freeholder Board.
I’m running for Assembly to use my knowledge and experience to attract high-paying jobs to Atlantic County and foster open and honest state government. My extensive experience in county government makes me uniquely qualified for this challenge.
Our state is in a deep financial crisis and must stop digging itself into a deeper hole with ever-higher taxes and spending which have forced residents to flee. I will support policies to make our state more affordable and government to live within its means.
