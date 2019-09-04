Brinson+Banks

Singer Johnny Mathis in his Los Angeles home in June. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Brinson+Banks

GOLDEN NUGGET

9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $89

WHAT TO EXPECT: Crooner Johnny Mathis has performed for his fans since the 1950s and on Saturday will do it again at Golden Nugget. Mathis first scored hits in the ’50s, released several classic albums in the ’60s and topped the charts in 1978 with “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.” Mathis concerts also contain a healthy dose of pop and jazz standards and those attending Saturday’s show can look forward to hearing hits such as “Misty,” “Chances Are” and the aforementioned “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.”

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments