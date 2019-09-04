GOLDEN NUGGET
9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Crooner Johnny Mathis has performed for his fans since the 1950s and on Saturday will do it again at Golden Nugget. Mathis first scored hits in the ’50s, released several classic albums in the ’60s and topped the charts in 1978 with “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.” Mathis concerts also contain a healthy dose of pop and jazz standards and those attending Saturday’s show can look forward to hearing hits such as “Misty,” “Chances Are” and the aforementioned “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.”
