This week’s band of the week is a unique one. Johnny Sansone’s “Jersey Gumbo” is a mishmash of talented musicians including John Fohl, Johnny Sansone and the legendary George Porter Jr., founder and bassist for the hugely influential New Orleans band The Meters. They will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 1 at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Though they will come together to form a band of sorts on that day, even Porter himself seems unsure of what to expect, as they are not a band in the traditional sense, and the concert is a one-off.
So what can fans expect from the show?
“That’s a good question,” says Porter with a chuckle. “I’m assuming it’s going to be some Louisiana gumbo music!”
Porter’s uncertainty is a clue to just what level of master he is at as a musician. While most bands would be terrified of the concept of heading into a show with essentially no idea of what they were going gto play or what might happen, Porter’s years of experience playing fill him with an understated confidenc that few possess.
And while they may not have figured out exactly what they will play in Atlantic City, Porter has a history with Sansone.
“We have played a lot together in the band The Voices of The Wetlands. We have actually done several recordings together in the past,” Porter explains.
Sansone and Porter both currently reside in New Orleans and the type of swamp rock/blues that you will likely hear at their show is right out of the bayou. Although Sansone was actually born and raised in New Jersey.
Despite the miles between the two spots and the various cultural differences, the music of the Big Easy has always been welcomed with open arms in our area according to Porter.
“For the over 50 years I’ve been coming up here on tours. I’ve always felt very comfortable and very welcomed by folks in the Northeast. I think the Northeast treats New Orleans music and musicians very well.”