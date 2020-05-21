Age: 18
High School: Holy Spirit High School
Hometown: Brigantine
Parents: Steve and Kelly Cordasco
Community/school activities: Cross country; field hockey; winter track; lacrosse; volunteer for the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Program; Brigantine Green Community street/beach cleanups; member of the Science Club; member of Gilda’s Club cancer survivors’ group; member of Surfrider Foundation; participant in Field of Dreams; student leader for the Holy Spirit Ambassador Program; sailing instructor for at-risk children at Brigantine Yacht Club; organizer, Atlantic City Police and Fire 5K; participant in the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
Post-high school plans: University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, majoring in marine biology ecology.
Career goals: Jolena is passionate about the ocean, so her goal is to work on coral reef preservation.
A natural-born leader, Jolena Cordasco always had a passion for the ocean. As a part of a school project on environmental issues, Jolena exceeded her teacher’s expectations as she lived for three weeks trying to produce the least amount of waste that she could. Throughout the project, she documented her efforts and refrained from using single-use products. She is a member of the Brigantine Green Community, where she participates in street and beach cleanups, which allows her to show her passion for the environment. Jolena is also a volunteer for the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Program, a member of the science club and a student leader for the Holy Spirit Ambassador Program. Jolena accomplishes all this, including a busy sports schedule, while maintaining a 3.57 cumulative GPA. She is not content with watching on the sidelines as she always says being a leader is something that you just do. Taking initiative is a part of her personality.
Can you see your concern for the environment and your volunteerism reflected in your career?
My goal is to educate people on what’s going on in the ocean. I’d really love to work in the field and then come back and teach at Holy Spirit.
What would you say is the most useful/employable skill you developed?
Being a leader is a personality trait, it doesn’t go away. The most important thing I’ve learned is people skills. Leadership is about getting people involved and bringing people together.
Would you say you have a natural ability to lead?
I’d say it’s a natural ability. Like I said, it’s a personality trait, so it’s definitely something that was always there. You stand up. You just do it.
— Emily Montgomery
