Jonathan Oliva

Political party: Hammonton First

Hometown: Hammonton

Current job: Manager of engineering and project management at South Jersey Gas

Education: Graduate of Hammonton High School, B.S. in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Rutgers University

Political statement: Jonathan is a lifelong Hammonton resident and an excited father-to-be with his wife, Amanda. He is an active member of the Sons of Italy, a Hammonton Planning Board commissioner and a trained engineer. As a councilman, he will continue to focus on improving roads and infrastructure.

