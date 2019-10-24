Jonathan Oliva

Political party: Hammonton First
Hometown: Hammonton
Current job: Manager of engineering and project management at South Jersey Gas
Education: Graduate of Hammonton High School, B.S. in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Rutgers University
Political statement: Jonathan is a lifelong Hammonton resident and an excited father-to-be with his wife, Amanda. He is an active member of the Sons of Italy, a Hammonton Planning Board commissioner and a trained engineer. As a councilman, he will continue to focus on improving roads and infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.