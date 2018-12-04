Led by junior Jordan Bard, Millville's defense allowed more than one goal in only three of their 15 games this season. They also had eight shutouts.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.