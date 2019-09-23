Brigantine
Joseph A. D'Alessandro III
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Buena Borough
Current job: Business owner
Education: Bachelor of Science in Finance from Rowan University
Political message: Working to keep the Borough of Buena a great place to live and work!
