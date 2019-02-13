Born: Feb. 8, 1933
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph's High School, Cherry Hill; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Born: Feb. 8, 1933
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph's High School, Cherry Hill; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Whenever Trisha Quan posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.