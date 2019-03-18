5-10 Sr. G

Wright finished with 2,484 career points – the second most of any player who spent his entire high school career with a Cape-Atlantic League school. He led the Haws to a 14-13 record – their first winning season since 2009-10.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments