Pleasantville's Joshua Kotokpo, center, breaks free for a big gain against Cedar Creek during Saturday's game on September 29, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Joshua Kotokpo

Pleasantville

The senior running back ran 13 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Pleasantville's 42-6 win over Gloucester. Pleasantville (3-1) hosts Cedar Creek (4-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

