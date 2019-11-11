Pleasantville Cedar Creek Football

Pleasantville's Joshua Kotokpo in congratulated after scoring in the first quarter as Cedar Creek High School football team plays Pleasantville, at Pleasantville, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Joshua Kotokpo

Pleasantville

The senior running back ran 17 times for 133 yards and a touchdown to lead the top-seeded Greyhounds to a 35-0 win over No. 8 seed Collingswood in a Central Jersey Group II quarterfinal. Pleasantville (8-1) hosts fourth-seeded Camden (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

