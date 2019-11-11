Joshua Kotokpo
Pleasantville
The senior running back ran 17 times for 133 yards and a touchdown to lead the top-seeded Greyhounds to a 35-0 win over No. 8 seed Collingswood in a Central Jersey Group II quarterfinal. Pleasantville (8-1) hosts fourth-seeded Camden (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
