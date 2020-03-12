Josie Kelly's Public House

Inside the whiskey barroom at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point. Sept. 20, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Fresh off being named “Bar of the Year” at A.C. Weekly’s 2020 Nightlife awards, Josie Kelly’s makes for a great option this St Paddy’s Day. The menu is a lengthy one, with a variety of classic Irish favorites such as fish and chips, potato cheddar cakes, bangers and mash, and a full Irish breakfast (yes, it is served on their dinner menu) which includes eggs, bangers, rashers, black and white puddings, grilled tomato, sautéed mushrooms and choice of toast. Fans of savory pies will be pleased to find three options, including a beef and Guinness pie, Ballycotton fish pie and the traditional shepherd’s pie. Not a meat eater? No problem. Opt for the garden pie, a vegan option made with lentils, peas, carrots, onions and vegetable gravy with a mashed potato crust. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more info.

