HARD ROCK

8 P.M. FRIDAYAND SATURDAY, SEPT. 27 AND 28; $69, $99, $129, $159

WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in San Francisco in the early 1970s, Journey began with founder Neil Schon, as a jazz fusion band with modest success, but in 1977 when singer Steve Perry took over the lead singer duties, they quickly began pursuing a more mainstream path and massive hits and arena tours were soon to follow. These days Arnel Pineda does an admirable job of replicating the vocals of the departed Perry, while the classic lineup of guitarist Neil Schon, bassist Ross Valory, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and drummer Steve Smith keep the magic alive. Fans can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Separate Ways (World Apart),” “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Send Her My Love,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Be Good To Yourself.”

JourneyMusic.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city

