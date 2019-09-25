HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAYAND SATURDAY, SEPT. 27 AND 28; $69, $99, $129, $159
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in San Francisco in the early 1970s, Journey began with founder Neil Schon, as a jazz fusion band with modest success, but in 1977 when singer Steve Perry took over the lead singer duties, they quickly began pursuing a more mainstream path and massive hits and arena tours were soon to follow. These days Arnel Pineda does an admirable job of replicating the vocals of the departed Perry, while the classic lineup of guitarist Neil Schon, bassist Ross Valory, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and drummer Steve Smith keep the magic alive. Fans can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Separate Ways (World Apart),” “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Send Her My Love,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Be Good To Yourself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.