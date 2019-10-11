Political party: Democrat
Age: 76
Hometown: Wildwood Crest
Current job: Commissioner of revenue and finance of Wildwood Crest
Education: University of Miami
Political message: Casey and Gould offer voters long-needed, independent voices for a better Cape May County. Rather than continuing the “old boy network,” Casey and Gould will work to break the stranglehold of partisan politics that have dominated the county for so long. Instead, Liz Casey, with her understanding of law, and Joyce Gould, with her decades of community service, will bring integrity, fairness and leadership to Cape May County government. The residents of Cape May County do have a choice in the direction their county is going — make the Casey-Gould choice.
