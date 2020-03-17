285 POUNDS
The senior finished second at states to reach the podium in Atlantic City. Before this winter, he had never placed at states in his career. Cornelius, who will play football next year at Monmouth University, also finished second this season at the District 29 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 34-5.
