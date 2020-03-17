030720_spt_wrestling

On March 6th, 2020, State Wrestling semi-finals are held at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. JT Cornelius of Southern Regional (black) defeats Hector LeBron of Dwight Morrow in the 285 class.

285 POUNDS

The senior finished second at states to reach the podium in Atlantic City. Before this winter, he had never placed at states in his career. Cornelius, who will play football next year at Monmouth University, also finished second this season at the District 29 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 34-5.

