The Trump administration’s drive to wean poor people from government benefits by making them work has been slowed down by a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg framed a fundamental question: Are poverty programs meant to show tough love or to help the needy?
Boasberg last week halted Kentucky’s first-in-the-nation experiment with Medicaid work requirements, ruling the Trump administration glossed over potential coverage losses.
He sent the state’s plan back to federal authorities for a harder look. The Trump administration is mulling options.
The debate goes well beyond Medicaid, the federal-state health program for low-income and disabled people.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing cabinet agencies to add or strengthen work requirements for programs including subsidized housing, food stamps and cash welfare.
Trump says gas prices are up, OPEC ‘doing little to help’: President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that OPEC is “doing little to help” rising gas prices and claims “if anything, they are driving prices higher.”
Last month, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel agreed to pump 1 million barrels more of crude oil daily, a move that should help contain the recent rise in global energy prices. However, summer months in the U.S. usually lead to increased demand for oil, boosting the price of gasoline in a midterm election year.
New Mexico tech firm crowdfunding for Wi-Fi space project: A Santa Fe-based tech firm that wants to bring commercial Wi-Fi to space is offering a stake in the company.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Solstar Space Co. founder and CEO M. Brian Barnett filed an offering statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to raise investment capital through the online crowdfunding platform Wefunder.com. The newspaper reported he filed the offering statement last week.
Barnett says he is looking to raise $1 million in equity funding through the crowdfunding investment site. He says the campaign is soliciting investments, not donations.
Solstar Space is working to create reliable internet connections in the orbital realm.
— Associated Press