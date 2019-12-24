Julia Duggan, basketball, 2013 (copy)

Duggan was the 2013 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to the 2013 state Group III final. Duggan scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.

