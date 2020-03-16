Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.

From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml

Time of full moon: 12:44 a.m.

From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times

Blue moon on July 31st, according to https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/watchtheskies/07jul_bluemoon.html.

Tags

Load comments