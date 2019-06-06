Last July, representatives from 22 state pageants, including New Jersey, signed a petition calling for the immediate resignations of the entire Miss America Organization Board of Trustees, including Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper.
The petition expressed a vote of "no confidence" in the MAO's Board of Trustees and Hopper, citing a lack of transparency and adherence to best practices.
Meanwhile, another letter, provided to The Press of Atlantic City that same month was signed by 30 former Miss Americas supporting the board.