Two former state titleholders enacted letters of resignation and two former Miss Americas stepped away from the board.
The Miss America Organization announced the election of three new members to the Board of Trustees.
Dr. Shelley Robertson, author Mary Jane Clark and Dr. Debbye Turner Bell were announced as the newly elected members of the Miss America Organization's board of trustees, while members Miss North Carolina 1991 Jennifer Vaden Barth and Miss Maine 1980 Valerie Crooker Clemens relinquished their seats, according to a statement from chair of the Board of Trustees Gretchen Carlson.
Since the announcement, some within the Miss America sphere have objected to the direction taken by the organization's new leadership.