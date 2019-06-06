Miss America Board of Trustees Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson announced June 5, 2018 that the annual scholarship event would no longer feature a swimsuit competition.
"We are no longer a pageant, we are a competition," she said that morning on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Instead of the swimsuits, which have always been a part of the Miss America pageant, candidates would participate in a live interactive session with the judges, highlighting their achievements and goals in life, according to a news release from the Miss America Organization.
For the evening gown portion of the competition, candidates would now have the freedom to wear the attire of their choosing while discussing how they will advance their platforms.