With Black Lives Matter protests going on nationwide for more than three weeks since the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Juneteenth is taking on added significance this year. And South Jersey is offering more events — both online and in person — to mark the day.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City released health and safety protocols for reopening Wednesday, even as the city’s gambling parlors continue to wait for the green light to resume business.
Gov. Phil Murphy has endorsed Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in the July 7 vote-by-mail primary election. “Mayor Small has a progressive vision for Atlantic City,” Murphy said in a statement.
The three leading Democrats in the primary race for the nomination in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District will debate June 25 in an online event sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
Egg Harbor Township High School’s Gabrielle Germann will bring her track and field versatility to the University of Connecticut in the fall.
