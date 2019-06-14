Ryleigh Mack, Alexis O'Keefe, Vanessa Karayiannis, Michaela Carroll, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Carly Dougherty, Alexia Schmidt, coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow
The area's most successful girls boat, and the only area girls or boys crew to win at Stotesbury. The Red Raiders swept the titles at the City event, Stotesbury and the nationals. The O.C. crew beat Mount St. Joseph by more than two seconds in the City Championships. At Stotesbury, which has Canadian boats, the Red Raiders beat Branksome Hall, of Toronto, Ontario, by 0.46 seconds for the win. The division had 43 boats. The O.C. crew won at the nationals by more than six seconds.