Justin Bennett headshot

Bennett

2019 Cumberland Regional H.S. boys soccer team

The senior scored 19 goals and had 13 assists to lead the Colts to the S.J. Group III quarterfinals. For his career, he has 20 goals and 13 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments