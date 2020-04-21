Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers dives for a touchdown past Justin Broiles #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Justin Jefferson

LSU

6-1 202

Projected as a slot receiver, Jefferson tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead with 111 catches last fall. He runs the 40 in 4.43 seconds and caught 18 touchdown passes last fall.

