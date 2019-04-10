St. Augustine Prep
WR/DB 6-0 167
6-0 167
Offers: Monmouth; Toledo; North Carolina State; Massachusetts.
Shorter caught 20 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also made 29 tackles and intercepted five passes.
St. Augustine Prep
WR/DB 6-0 167
6-0 167
Offers: Monmouth; Toledo; North Carolina State; Massachusetts.
Shorter caught 20 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also made 29 tackles and intercepted five passes.
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.