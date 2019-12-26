Boys Basketball

St. Augustine’s Prep’s Justyn Mutts goes up for a shot against a Don Bosco Prep player during the state Non-Public A final Saturday at the Pine Belt Arena in Toms River. Mutts had 15 points.

Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.

