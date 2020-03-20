Kaela Curtin

The Southern Regional High School girls basketball team celebrates after Kaela Curtin scored her 1,000th career point Thursday against Middletown South.

Kaela Curtin

Southern Regional

5-9 Sr. F

Curtin averaged 15.5 points.

