Monday June 20 2016 Kaitlyn Mooney from Southern Regional high school is this year's female Press of Atlantic City athlete of the year for track and field. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Staff Writer
Kaitlyn Mooney
Track and field 2016
Mooney won the 3,200-meter run at the 2016 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions.
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
A yearlong series examining the city's path forward
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Win Two Lower Level Tickets. Enter Now!