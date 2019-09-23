Council Ward 3

Kaleem Shabazz

Kaleem Shabazz (re-election)

Political party: Democrat

Age: 72

Hometown: Atlantic City

Current job: Ward 3 councilperson

Education: Atlantic City High School, Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from Rutgers University

Political message: Pubic Service is an honor, a privilege, and a trust that I take very seriously because I view it as such. I have maintained a perfect attendance at regular city council and special council meetings since being elected to represent the 3rd ward in Atlantic City. It is my continued goals to attempt to reduce the cost of government to the taxpayers, improve city services, increase public safety, and to continue to develop the relationship between the city and state as we move towards self governance.

