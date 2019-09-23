Political party: Democrat
Age: 72
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Ward 3 councilman
Education: Atlantic City High School, Bachelor of Arts in urban studies from Rutgers University
Political message: Public service is an honor, a privilege, and a trust that I take very seriously because I view it as such. I have maintained a perfect attendance at regular city council and special council meetings since being elected to represent the 3rd Ward in Atlantic City. It is my continued goals to attempt to reduce the cost of government to the taxpayers, improve city services, increase public safety, and to continue to develop the relationship between the city and state as we move towards self-governance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.