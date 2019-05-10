Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.
Kardashian West tweeted Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!” A spokeswoman said in an email, “They are not sharing any additional details at this time.”
The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who’s a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is 5. The new baby is the couple’s second son after Saint.
GNR sues craft brewery: The rock band Guns N’ Roses is accusing a Colorado brewery of piggybacking off their fame to sell beer and merchandise.
The band filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday against Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery, which sells Guns ‘N’ Rosé beer and merchandise and bandanas the group says are associated with singer Axl Rose. The complaint says Oskar Blues applied to trademark Guns ‘N’ Rosé last year and abandoned the effort after the band objected. The lawsuit says the brewery is still selling the beer and the merchandise.
Rihanna announces new fashion line: Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label. The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris. Fenty “is centered on Rihanna, developed by her and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand,” according to a press release.
Woodstock organizers sue ex-investor: A dispute over the Woodstock 50 festival has intensified into a court fight, with organizers accusing a former investor of sabotaging the anniversary event.
Organizers Woodstock 50 LLC sued Dentsu Aegis Network on Thursday.
A request for comment was sent to London-based Dentsu Aegis. A court hearing is set for Monday.
Dentsu said April 29 it was canceling the festival out of concern about its execution and artists’ and attendees’ “health and safety.”
— Associated Press