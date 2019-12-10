St. Augustine vs Williamstown Football

St. Augustine Kanye Udoh scores a touchdown against Williamstown. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

So.

6-0 200 RB

Udoh rushed 140 times for 874 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

