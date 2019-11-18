St. Augustine vs Williamstown Football

St. Augustine Kanye Udoh scores a touchdown against Williamstown. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Kanye Udoh

St. Augustine Prep

The sophomore running back rushed 22 times for 127 yards as the fifth-seeded Hermits beat fourth-seeded Seton Hall Prep 20-15 in a state Non-Public IV quarterfinal. St. Augustine (7-3) plays at top-seeded St. Peter’s Prep (9-1) in Jersey City on Friday at 7 p.m.

