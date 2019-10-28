St. Augustine VS Ocean City Football

St. Augustine Prep’s Kanye Udoh, #6, runs in the second quarter against Ocean City, , in Richland, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Kanye Udoh

St. Augustine

The sophomore running back carried 20 times for 220 yards as the Hermits beat Cherokee 20-7. Udoh scored on a 93-yard run in the second quarter. St. Augustine (5-3) hosts Williamstown (7-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments