Middle Township High School football practice

Middle Township Karl Giulian RB/LB. Aug. 14, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Karl Giulian

Middle Township

The senior running back and linebacker ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns and also made three tackles for losses in a 41-0 win over Wildwood. Middle Township (2-0) hosts Buena Regional (1-1) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments