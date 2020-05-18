Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football

Middle’s Karl Giulian (34) makes a gain. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Karl Giulian

Middle Township

Football, wrestling and track and field

As an inside linebacker and running back, he had 70 tackles and four sacks. He rushed for 503 yards on 105 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and caught seven passes for 102 yards. In wrestling, Giulian finished his career with 104 victories. This winter he went 29-10. Giulian will play football in the fall at NCAA Division III Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland.

