Karl Giulian
Middle Township
Football, wrestling and track and field
As an inside linebacker and running back, he had 70 tackles and four sacks. He rushed for 503 yards on 105 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and caught seven passes for 102 yards. In wrestling, Giulian finished his career with 104 victories. This winter he went 29-10. Giulian will play football in the fall at NCAA Division III Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland.
