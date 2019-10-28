Middle Township High School football practice

Middle Township Karl Giulian RB/LB. Aug. 14, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Karl Giulian

Middle Township

The senior running back and linebacker made 10 tackles – three for losses – in a 8-6 win over Gloucester. Giulian also rushed for 77 yards. Middle Township (4-3) hosts Pleasantville (6-1) 6 p.m. Friday.

