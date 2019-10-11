Karl Timbers

Political party: Democrat

Age: 45

Hometown: Egg Harbor City

Current job: Municipal attorney

Education: Temple University/Toledo Law

Political message: Egg Harbor is home. It’s where my heart is. This city has so much potential. I know tomorrow’s Egg Harbor is going to be amazing. I want to help us get there. I’m trained as a municipal attorney. I’ve focused my career on taxes, development and transparency. I’m running because I’m just tired of listening to people suggest that we should just accept already high taxes that are somehow climbing and an underdeveloped city center with no visible plan for growth. As a parent, I can’t help but notice fewer and fewer services for our children. I see these issues. I want to do something about them. I know I CAN do something about them ... with your support.

