110118_spt_middle

Middle Township's Kate Herlihy #15 battle for the ball against Schalick's Desiree Suarez #4 during first half of the south jersey group field hockey game at Schalick High School Wednesday Oct 31, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Junior and third-year first-team Press All-Star scored 38 goals and had eight assists for CAL National Conference champions. Middle made the S.J. Group I final.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments