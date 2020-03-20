Middle girls basketball

Kate Herlihy drives for the Middle Township High School girls basketball team during a playoff win over host Haddonfield on Saturday. The junior scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half to spur the Panthers’ comeback.

Kate Herlihy

Middle Township

5-5 Jr. G

Herlihy averaged 14.2 points and three assists. She has 1,032 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments