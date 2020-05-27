Middle girls basketball

Kate Herlihy drives for the Middle Township High School girls basketball team during a playoff win over host Haddonfield on Saturday. The junior scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half to spur the Panthers’ comeback.

Kate Herlihy

Middle Township Jr.

Field hockey, basketball

Herlihy scored 38 goals and had eight assists for the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference field hockey champions. In basketball, Herlihy averaged 14.2 points and three assists. She has 1,032 career points.

