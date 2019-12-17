Middle Girls South Jersey Championship

Middle Township Kate Herlihy, 12, brings the ball through traffic in their loss to Manchester during the South Jersey Group ll girls basketball title game, in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Kate Herlihy

Middle Township

5-8 Jr. G

Herlihy averaged 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments