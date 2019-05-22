Age: 18
High School: Wildwood Catholic
Hometown: North Cape May
Parent: Mary Beth Donaldson
Community/school activities: Member of school’s mock trial team, forensics team, academic challenge team, art club, participates in the fall musical, secretary of National Honor Society, spent the summer volunteering at Cape Regional Medical Center
Post-high school plans: She plans to attend Georgetown University to major in English.
Career goals: Her goal is to teach English as a second language internationally.
Despite suffering the sudden loss of her father when she was 15, Kathryn Donaldson has excelled in high school. The Wildwood Catholic senior is involved in many activities and is an outstanding student, serving as the secretary of the National Honor Society. She also volunteers in her community, most recently spending the summer helping at Cape Regional Medical Center.
How has your involvement in mock trial, academic challenge, the school play and art club programs added to your education?
I think participating has really taught me to put myself out there, speak my mind and allowed me to be an active participant in my community and my school. My freshman year, I was really shy and overwhelmed by high school, but as I made friends and got used to everything, I felt like I could be myself more and really get out there and discover things that I really love doing.
What did you learn about being a leader from your time in the American Legion Auxiliary Jersey Girls State?
We learned how to build a state government from the ground up. Throughout the week, we had speakers come in who were very successful women who would talk about struggles that they overcame. It highlighted what we could do as women. I served as part of the election board, one of the few in charge of collecting ballots, counting them and announcing winners.
Who inspires you to be a leader?
I think my mom’s example really inspires me, because she had to take on a lot after my dad passed away. I look up to her for that. I always try my best to lead and set a good example because I want to make my dad proud.
— Molly Bilinski