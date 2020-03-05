030220_spt_swimming 5

Mainland's Katie McClintock looks up at the scoreboard after taking first place in the 200 yard individual medly during the Meet of Champions at the Gloucester Institute of Technology on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

1. Katie McClintock: The Mainland Regional junior won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke at the Meet of Champions last Sunday.

